  Google PowerMeter to debut in the UK from first:utility

Google's PowerMeter product is to debut in the UK from first:utility, a small, independent electricity and gas supplier, based in Warwick.



Google PowerMeter is a software tool that allows users to see a near-real-time display of their energy usage through their iGoogle account on their computer or mobile phone.



Enabled by first:utility's policy to supply smart meters to 30,000 of its customers the PowerMeter service is free to Smart Tariff customers, and is due to go live in early November.

"We share a vision with first:utility of providing consumers with access to information about their own home electricity use that will help them save energy and money", Ed Lu, Google PowerMeter's lead engineer, says.

"We need the help of innovative utility companies like first:utility to get Google PowerMeter into the hands of consumers, and we are delighted about this very first UK utility partnership".