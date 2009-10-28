  Google "Similar Images" becomes permanent feature

Google has announced that its Similar Images feature "is graduating from Google Labs" and becoming a permanent feature in Google Images.



Designed to help narrow down image search results for more successful searches, one example given for how Similar Images can be useful is that searching for "jaguar" will bring users results of both the cat and the car.



Clicking the "similar images" option under either the cat or the car will re-jig the results to display only what the searcher was seeking.



Google had also introduced "Product Ideas for Google Images" stating: "With product ideas, you can post comments that will be seen directly by members of the Images team, as well as vote on ideas that others have submitted".



