  Arthur Levinson leaves Google board

Google has lost a bod from its board of directors as the news comes in that Genentech chairman Arthur D. Levinson has resigned his position after 5 years of service.



No reason has been given for Levinson leaving, although it's thought his position as a board member for both Google and Apple - increasingly becoming competitors in various markets - is the cause.



It follows the well-publicised departure of Google Chairman Eric Schmidt from the board of Apple, back in August, with Schmidt's "effectiveness", due to the amount of meetings he had to be recused from, cited by Apple boss Steve Jobs as the reason.



Of this latest move, Eric Schmidt says: "Art has been a key part of Google's success these past five years, offering unvarnished advice and vital counsel on every big issue and opportunity Google has faced. Though he leaves as a member of our Board, Art will always have a special place at Google".



TechCrunch states that the only tie now at director level and up is former vice president Al Gore who sits on Apple's board and acts as a senior advisor to Google.