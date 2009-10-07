  1. Home
Google: Most don't know what web browser is

  Google: Most don't know what web browser is
Google has found that the majority of internet users don't actually know what a browser is.

Hard as it may seem to a tech whiz like yourself, a quick un-scientific survey found that most people have no real idea what a browser does or which one they use.

Clearly hoping to educate and then encourage them to use its own browser Chrome, the search engine has even gone as far as create a site - www.whatbrowser.org - and a video to let you know what's what.

According to Jason Toff, associate product marketing manager at Google, a survey of his mates found that while 90% of them knew what car they drive, only 50% knew what browser they use.

He also believes that the "web browser is the most important piece of software on your computer".

