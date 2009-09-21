Google explains UFO doodles
Google has finally explained what the series of Google doodles based around UFOs is for; H.G. Wells' 143rd birthday.
While conspiracy theories have been rife ever since Google sent out a cryptic clue at the beginning of September, the search engine has finally come clean stating that it's all been a game rather than a plot for world domination.
Google first teased its Twitter followers with a simple puzzle code and a Google doodle with the "o" missing.
10 days later the logo turned into a crop circle with a tweet of the longitude and latitude coordinates of Horsham Common, near Woking in the UK - the start of H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds.
The final doodle shows UFOs and the tripods attacking a town spelling the word Google. The logo links to a search for H.G Wells.
Disappointed? Thought it was something cleverer? Let us know in the comments below.
