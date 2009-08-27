Google Earth finds Loch Ness monster
Just like it found the lost city of Atlantis, Google Earth has now supposedly found the Loch Ness monster according to a bored security guy looking through images of on mapping software.
According to British newspaper, The Sun, "Sun reader Jason Cooke spotted "Nessie" while browsing the website's satellite photos."
"Nessie" can be supposedly found at co-ordinates Latitude 57°12'52.13"N, Longitude 4°34'14.16"W in Google Earth which is downloadable to your PC or Mac.
Sighting have been claimed for years with some researchers believing that a sea monster still lives in the lake, although previous scans have proved futile.
Could Google have finally solved the mystery? Or is it just another mapping artefact or overly large plastic bag?
