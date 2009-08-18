  No more Android updates for the G1?

G1 owners might be facing up to a grim reality - the prospect of no more Android updates for their devices - if tweets from Android engineers are to be believed.

Jean-Baptiste Queru, on the Android team as Google, tweeted that "As much as I'm hoping that it'll be possible to somehow continue updating the G1, I can't promise anything". The G1, as a consequence of being the first Android handset on the market, has a very limited system memory.

The current version of the software, Cupcake, filled up that memory, and as a result it's entirely possible that future updates like Donut and Eclair won't be rolled out to the handset, leaving owners to try and hack solutions together themselves.

Still, isn't that the risk that early adoptors have to face?