  Google Maps get POI icons and labels

The Google Maps team has announced it has added new icons and labels to its online maps that offer more detail for users.

Designed as a help either to orientate users in a particular location, for getting the feel for a neighbourhood, or just browsing around for fun, the new icons and labels highlight "prominent businesses and places of interest".

"We've found it super useful for checking out what's nearby a hotel we'll be staying at", says the jet-setting team in a blog post.

The icons are clickable to give users a summary of what the place is about and explore more by choosing more info such as business info, reviews, photos, Wikipedia articles, and "a lot of other local information".