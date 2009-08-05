Google Maps get POI icons and labels
|
The Google Maps team has announced it has added new icons and labels to its online maps that offer more detail for users.
Designed as a help either to orientate users in a particular location, for getting the feel for a neighbourhood, or just browsing around for fun, the new icons and labels highlight "prominent businesses and places of interest".
"We've found it super useful for checking out what's nearby a hotel we'll be staying at", says the jet-setting team in a blog post.
The icons are clickable to give users a summary of what the place is about and explore more by choosing more info such as business info, reviews, photos, Wikipedia articles, and "a lot of other local information".
