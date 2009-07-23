Google Maps for Mobile hits version 3.2
Google has announced that it's releasing a new version of its mapping software for mobile phones - version 3.2. The new edition adds compatibility for layers - info that has long existed in the desktop version of the software.
Google says: "Layers make it easier and more useful to find and interact with geographic content, like public transit, traffic (with incidents!), local search results, Latitude friend locations, Wikipedia and more".
You can also see your own content, saved on My Maps on the desktop version, as a layer in the new mobile client. Multiple layers can be combined, too, so you can see the tube map, along with geotagged Wikipedia articles too.
Google appears to be trying to unify the functionality of the mobile and desktop versions of its mapping software. Recently, as reported on Pocket-lint, the latter gained the former's location-indicating blue dot.
