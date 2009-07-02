  Gmail makes changes to labels

Google has announced changes to Gmail's labelling toolkit.

The location of Gmail's labels has changed, now grouped together with Inbox, Drafts, Chats and other system labels, users now have control over which of their labels show.

Google automatically displays the labels that are used most, and hides the rest, but users can over-ride Google's defaults by clicking the down-arrow to the left of that label to select show, hide or delete.

Another improvement is the ability to drag messages into labels, or drag labels onto messages, which works the same as using the "Label" button.

Google says these changes mark the end of "Right-side Labels", one of the experimental Gmail Labs features. Apparently this is the first Labs feature Google has retired.

The new labelling features will be rolled out to all users over the next day or so.