  Gmail adds auto-translation

"Since the heart and soul of Gmail is about helping people communicate", Google has announced the integration of Google's automatic translation technology directly into Gmail.

To take advantage of the feature, Gmail users need to enable "Message Translation" from the Labs tab under settings, and when they receive an email in a language other than their own, Gmail will help users translate it into a language they can understand - "in one click".

Google says: "If all parties are using Gmail, you can have entire conversations in multiple languages with each participant reading the messages in whatever language is most comfortable for them".

It will certainly mean the end to copying and pasting text from Gmail into online translation services, and as Google says: "Whether you're reading a family update from inlaws on the other side of the world, working with a multinational team, or just trying to bring about world peace, don't worry, Gmail's got your back".