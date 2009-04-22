  1. Home
Google offers people profile search results


Google is pushing a new tool in people searching that will help those disappointed with how their name Googles.

The search behemoth is offering people the opportunity to better control what results come up when their name is Googled through its "profiles" tool.

Anyone with a Google profile (free and apparently easy to set up) will appear in a search result when someone looks up their name on Google.

Also angled at those who share the same name as someone famous (which means their puny results get relegated to page 11) Google says it want to make that situation "better" and "give you more of a voice".

Google profile results are now coming up at the bottom of US name-query search pages and link to the full Google profiles.

In addition, Google has added links so it's easy to search for the same name on MySpace, Facebook, Classmates and LinkedIn.

