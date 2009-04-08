UK Street View here to stay, says Google Maps boss
|
The Google Maps boss has said its controversial Street View service, recently launched in the UK, is here to stay.
In an interview with The Times, John Hanke said the service is already "really popular":
"We know it is really popular and people are using it broadly and I am totally convinced that they are not all using it to plan robberies".
In addition, Hanke revealed the company plans to provide coverage of most of the country by the end of next year.
The interview follows the news that Privacy International has filed a complaint about Street View to the Information Commissioner's Office, asking for the service to be suspended.
