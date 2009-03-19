Google Earth unveils more GeoEye-1 satellite images

Google Earth has unveiled some of the first images archived by the world's most advanced commercial imaging satellite, GeoEye-1, launched into orbit in September last year.

We got our first glimpse of what it could do in October, but it was in February that commercial operations officially started, and the satellite began to archive pictures of the planet.

These images are now available to view through Google Earth, and include shots of the pyramids in Cairo, Cape Town, Mt. Fuji, Hong Kong and Tibet.

In the coming months, Google has said you will begin to see GeoEye-1 imagery blended into its database, and viewable through Google Earth, Maps and Google Maps for Mobile for a more detailed view of the world.

You can head over to Google Earth now for a preview of some of the images sent back, but Google has promised there will be "even more" coming soon.