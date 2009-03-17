  Google launches new Chrome Beta

Google has announced it is re-introducing the beta channel for the Google Chrome browser in order to get some early feedback on recent changes.

The "beta" tag was removed from the browser back in December, but since then Google has been working on two release channels - developer and stable.

It's now looking for willing volunteers to hop on board and give the new additions a try.

Apparently the best thing about the new beta is its speed - Google is boasting it is 25% faster on the V8 benchmark, and 35% faster on the Sunspider benchmark than the current stable channel version, and almost twice as fast compared to the original beta.

However, there are new features for you to get your teeth into, including form autofill, full page zoom and autoscroll, plus a new way to drag tabs out so you can get a side-by-side view.

If you opt in on the beta channel, your version of Google Chrome will be regularly updated with new features, speed enhancements and bug fixes, and Google has promised it will churn out new features as and when they become available, rather than storing them up for major releases.

You can sign up for the Google Chrome Beta now, but of course you'll have to expect a few "rough edges" here and there. Still, you can get that warmy, fuzzy feeling of contentment in knowing that your feedback will make the experience better for everyone in the long run.