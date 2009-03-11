  G1 users to get paid-for apps Thursday

G1 users in the UK will be able to download paid-for apps on the Android operating system from Thursday, Pocket-lint has learnt.

The news means that customers visiting the store will be able to download a selection of new premium apps as long as they are willing to part with some cash.

Headlining the push for paid content will be Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile from Activision. The game will have enhanced graphics and features, including use of the accelerometer to enable "star power".

All songs are in MP3 format and are automatically saved on the device's SD card, allowing quicker access to playable songs and more time to rock on drums or guitar.

However not everyone is happy with the 12 March launch. Some developers are expressing concern that to be able to offer a paid app in the Android Marketplace you currently have to be registered in the UK or US.

"We aren't able to offer our latest application Zenith as a paid-for app until the situation changes", one of the founders of WikiTube told us. Although the app is free, the company's new app, that allows you to see star constellations in the sky, isn't able to be listed as the company is registered in Austria.

The situation is to change over the next couple of months, Mobilizy told us.

We will keep you posted.