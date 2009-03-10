Lib Dem MPs protest Google Latitude
The Liberal Democrats have filed an early day motion in parliament to ask the government to look into the "privacy implications" of Google's Latitude.
The Google Latitude service lets users give permission to selected friends or family to track their location at all times via their mobile phone.
"This system poses an insidious threat to our hard-won liberties. 24-hour surveillance and a Big Brother society are new realities", said Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesman Tom Brake.
"I urge MPs to support this EDM and encourage the government to take action to ensure that Latitude does not represent a threat to our privacy. Our freedom to go about our daily business, without being constantly monitored, could be at stake".
A Google spokesperson told ITPro that they take the issues "seriously" and users would always be aware the app was on their phone due to an in-built safety feature that actively alerts users the service is running.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments