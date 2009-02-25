  Google volunteers to be third party in Microsoft EU case

Google has revealed it is applying to become a third party in the European Commission's actions against Microsoft tying their Internet Explorer browser to the Windows operating system.

In a blog post entitled, "Browsers powered by user choice", Sundar Pichai, vice president product management for Google (which offers its own "Chrome" browser) lays out the company's reasons for doing so.

Pichai states: "Google believes that the browser market is still largely uncompetitive, which holds back innovation for users. This is because Internet Explorer is tied to Microsoft's dominant computer operating system, giving it an unfair advantage over other browsers".

Pichai says the hope is that "Google's perspective will be useful as the European Commission evaluates remedies to improve the user experience and offer consumers real choices".