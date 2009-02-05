Google's Lat Long blog has caught up to the fact that the UK appears to be in the grip of a cold snap and has highlighted some "My Maps" showing snow accumulation, and reader pics of snow scenes.
We brought you news on Monday of Twitter user Ben Marsh setting up a Twitter mashup with Google Maps that provided a guide to snowfall by postcode from Twitterers tweeting the amount of snow that had fallen in their area.
Google also notes that the search side of things was affected by snow stating that "people also sought transit information, searching for train, bus, and airport information, as well as radio broadcasts".
The National Rail website - as well as others - fell over on Monday as a result of heavy online traffic.
Google charts UK snow fall
