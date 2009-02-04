  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google offers News Widget to webmasters

|
1/2  
Google offers News Widget to webmasters
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Google has created a new News-based widget that allows website owners to put Google news results on their website.

The new element can be built via a simple wizard and lets you embed a news slideshow on your page, showing headlines and previews of Google News search results based on queries that you've selected.

According to Google, adding this element to your site or blog is "easy". Users will be able to select topics and the number of articles, with Google spitting out the code at the end.

Available in two sizes; a 728 x 90 leaderboard and 300 x 250 medium rectangle website, owners will be able to choose from Top Headlines, World, Business, Nation, Science and Technology, Elections, Politics, Entertainment, Sports or Health.

The widget, as with virtually everything else Google offers is free.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Prime Day is next week!
  4. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  5. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  1. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  2. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  3. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
  4. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments