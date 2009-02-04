Google offers News Widget to webmasters

Google has created a new News-based widget that allows website owners to put Google news results on their website.

The new element can be built via a simple wizard and lets you embed a news slideshow on your page, showing headlines and previews of Google News search results based on queries that you've selected.

According to Google, adding this element to your site or blog is "easy". Users will be able to select topics and the number of articles, with Google spitting out the code at the end.

Available in two sizes; a 728 x 90 leaderboard and 300 x 250 medium rectangle website, owners will be able to choose from Top Headlines, World, Business, Nation, Science and Technology, Elections, Politics, Entertainment, Sports or Health.

The widget, as with virtually everything else Google offers is free.