  Google MD joins GAME

Google MD Dennis Woodside has been appointed as non-executive director of the GAME Group.

Woodside is currently the managing director of Google for the UK Ireland and Benelux and is joining the retailer to help it improve its online business.

“I am pleased to join the GAME Board at such an exciting time,” said Woodside. “GAME Group has expanded its store portfolio and consumer reach dramatically over the last few years and I look forward to helping the Group achieve its ambition of further developing its online business.”

GAME Group chairman Peter Lewis added: "We are delighted to welcome Dennis Woodside to our Board as a non-executive director. As managing director of Google in the UK, Ireland and Benelux he has a wealth of experience of the internet and a deep involvement in online retailing.

"His earlier consultancy experience with McKinsey and his legal training will also bring complementary skills to the Board."