  Sanyo, NEC, Google, Zavvi to cut jobs

Further to the news that Motorola has announced it is to cut 4000 more jobs, more companies related to the technology industry have revealed they are to lose staff.

Google is planning to lay off 100 staff from its recruitment division, and in addition is closing down engineering offices in Texas, Norway, and Sweden in an attempt to save costs.

Sanyo, currently in the process of being acquired by Panasonic, has said it will cut 1200 jobs globally with 800 to go in Japan and 400 overseas.

UK high street retailer Zavvi, that recently filed for bankruptcy protection, has revealed plans to close another 18 shops, a move that will see 350 jobs go.

And NEC will lay off 1200 of its 1400 temporary workers by the end of March, citing the ongoing global recession as the reason not to renew the employment contracts of workers at eight plants across Japan.