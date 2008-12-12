  Google Chrome launches out of beta

Earlier than expected, Google has launched its Chrome browser out of beta.

As the full release is available for download, Google has revealed that in the 100 days the browser has been available to download in beta it has picked up 10 million active users around the world.

Google says stability and overall performance have been improved with the fifteenth update to the product, apparently thanks to user feedback.

Video and audio glitches are said to be fixed, start-up times have been improved, as have general speeds and new bookmark features have been introduced.

Industry commentators have suggested that Google has pushed the product out of beta in order to speed up enterprise adoption, here's Google's take on the full release, from the company's official blog:

"We have removed the beta label as our goals for stability and performance have been met but our work is far from done. We are working to add some common browser features such as form autofill and RSS support in the near future".

"We are also developing an extensions platform along with support for Mac and Linux".