  Google experiments with ads in new places

Google has announced details of its recent experiments with new ads in new places.

US-based users may already have spotted the different text and image ads the company is testing on the results pages of Google Image Search.

In addition, the Google has recently trialled "Sponsored Videos" on YouTube that they say is "a great example of matching ads to content".

Google has now announced the launch of text ads on Google Finance in the States.

The company says that in the very near future, they will start testing text ads on a small number of news refinements within Google Search - so if, for example, you type "iPod" into Google.com and then click on the news link on the upper left-hand side, you might see text ads alongside those results.

Google reassures users that whenever they make changes like these, they "carefully evaluate users' reactions to ensure we're holding true to our basic principles: that ads by Google should always be relevant and useful".