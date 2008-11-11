  Google chief exec not to become Obama's tech tzar

He may be a fervent Obama supporter but Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has told a TV journo that he would not serve as technology czar in Barack Obama's administration if he was asked.

When quizzed by CNBC host Jim Cramer on screen, Schmidt stated: "I love working at Google and I'm very happy to stay at Google, so the answer is no".

Obama has already called Schmidt to attend the 17-person economic transition economic advisory board - the first meeting of which was last week.

Schmidt, who is a high profile supporter of the next US president, said that Obama will "listen carefully" and then act. He added that the meeting was one of "great seriousness".