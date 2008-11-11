  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google chief exec not to become Obama's tech tzar

|
  Google chief exec not to become Obama's tech tzar
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

He may be a fervent Obama supporter but Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has told a TV journo that he would not serve as technology czar in Barack Obama's administration if he was asked.

When quizzed by CNBC host Jim Cramer on screen, Schmidt stated: "I love working at Google and I'm very happy to stay at Google, so the answer is no".

Obama has already called Schmidt to attend the 17-person economic transition economic advisory board - the first meeting of which was last week.

Schmidt, who is a high profile supporter of the next US president, said that Obama will "listen carefully" and then act. He added that the meeting was one of "great seriousness".

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  1. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  2. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
  3. Apple Music web player can now stream full songs for subscribers
  4. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
  5. How to get round the Instapaper outage in Europe and read your saved articles
Comments