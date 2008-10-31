  Google releases Chrome third beta

Google has released the third beta of its Google Chrome browser.

Chrome version 0.3.154.9 has now been released, users will automatically get updated in the next few days or can choose to download it now.

Google says this release fixes the top issues they've heard about from people using the beta release, especially with plugins.

In addition, this release fixes an issue with address spoofing in pop-ups. A site could convince a user to click a link to open a pop-up window. The window's address bar could be manipulated to show a different address than the actual origin of the content.

Other improvements include various performance issues, scrolling with laptop touchpads now works, as well as some tweaks to the browser's appearance.