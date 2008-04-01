Google Docs goes offline
Google has now made it possible for Google Docs users to work offline and still get access to their documents.
Google has today revealed on its Google Docs blog, that it is going to roll out offline editing access to word processing documents to Google Docs users.
The offline feature of Google Docs temporarily stores documents changes on a user's local computer.
Once reconnected to the Internet, any changes the user made will automatically be synchronised and stored on Google-hosted computers.
"This is still early days. We're working to make more Web applications and functions work where connections are unavailable", Google said in a statement.
These include the ability to edit spreadsheets and view as well as edit presentations.
This development is part of the Google Gears programme, which Google launched over a year ago and allowed application developers to build offline features into their own programs.
