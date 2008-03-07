EU set to agree Google and DoubleClick merger
According to Reuters, the EU is soon to give the green light to the $3.1 billion merger deal between Google and ad firm DoubleClick.
The European authorities announced an investigation into the merger last November.
There were concerns about antitrust issues, and the access that both firms would have to consumers' personal information.
But now an approval is expected as early as next week following on from the European Commission's decision in January not to object formally to the transaction.
Reuters explains that the Commission has never rejected a deal without sending formal objections.
The planned acquisition has already won approval from the Federal Trade Commission in the US in December, which is a further indicationn that the EU will agree it, as the EU has not rejected a merger approved by US authorities for 6 years.
