Google Sites wants to bring you together online

Google has launched a new application that promises to make create a team website as easy as editing a document.

Called Google Sites, the premise of the new offering is that people will be able to gather a variety of information in one place – including videos, calendars, presentations, attachments, and text – and easily share it for viewing or editing with a small group, their entire organization, or the world.

"Creating a team web site has always been too complicated, requiring dedicated hardware and software as well as programming skills", said Dave Girouard, vice president and general manager of enterprise, Google. "Now with Google Sites, anyone can create an entirely customized site in minutes and invite others to contribute. We are literally adding an edit button to the web."

Google are hoping that people will use the new service instead of having to rely on a company intranet or for school children a virtual classroom to post homework assignments, class notes and other resources.

Users will of course be able to embed content from other Google products, including YouTube, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and its image application Picasa.