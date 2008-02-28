Google Sites wants to bring you together online
Google has launched a new application that promises to make create a team website as easy as editing a document.
Called Google Sites, the premise of the new offering is that people will be able to gather a variety of information in one place – including videos, calendars, presentations, attachments, and text – and easily share it for viewing or editing with a small group, their entire organization, or the world.
"Creating a team web site has always been too complicated, requiring dedicated hardware and software as well as programming skills", said Dave Girouard, vice president and general manager of enterprise, Google. "Now with Google Sites, anyone can create an entirely customized site in minutes and invite others to contribute. We are literally adding an edit button to the web."
Google are hoping that people will use the new service instead of having to rely on a company intranet or for school children a virtual classroom to post homework assignments, class notes and other resources.
Users will of course be able to embed content from other Google products, including YouTube, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and its image application Picasa.
- Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
- iPhone X gets YouTube HDR
- Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
- Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
Comments