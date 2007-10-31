Google UK ad revenue overtakes ITV1
Another month, another milestone for the internet giant Google.
According to The Times, Google is now making so much money in ad revenue in the UK that it has overtaken ITV1 in ad sales.
The news comes on the back of Google already earning more money than television station Channel 4.
The paper says ITV earned £317m from advertising on its main channel in Q3, while Google generated £327m from UK online advertisers.
However the internet search engine isn't expected to earn more money that the television station once you start to include the company's other digital channels and interests.
Reports suggest that taking this into account, Google will be around £500 million behind.
Last year, online ad spend in the UK increased by around 47%.
