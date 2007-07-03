Google confirms GrandCentral purchase in blog

Google, through a post in the offical Google blog, has confirmed that it has bought comms company GrandCentral.

Money, or any terms of the deal, has not been revealed, but rumours set the price tag at around $50 million.

Google states: "We're pleased to announce that we have acquired GrandCentral Communications, a company that provides services for managing your voice communications".

"GrandCentral is an innovative service that lets users integrate all of their existing phone numbers and voice mailboxes into one account, which can be accessed from the web."

"We think GrandCentral's technology fits well into Google's efforts to provide services that enhance the collaborative exchange of information between our users."

GrandCentral, in their blog, says about the buy out:

"We’re particularly excited about this because it ensures that not only will we have the resources to continue to bring you even more innovative communications features down the road, but that we will be able to continue to offer you the service, with many features for free, for a long time to come."

There is speculation about how GrandCentral's services will be able to be integrated into GoogleTalk, with some experts suggesting it will take some time to marry the two services.