  Google and Intel sign up to Climate Savers Computing Iniative

Intel and Google have joined Dell, EDS, the Environmental Protection Agency, HP, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, the World Wildlife Fund, and others in announcing their intent to form the Climate Savers Computing Initiative.

The goal of the new environmental effort is; "to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by setting aggressive new targets for energy-efficient computers and components, and promoting the adoption of energy-efficient computers and power management tools worldwide".

"Today, the average desktop PC wastes nearly half of its power, and the average server wastes one-third of its power", said Urs Holzle, senior vice president, Operations, Google Inc.

The Climate Savers Computing Initiative is setting a new 90% efficiency target for power supplies, which if achieved, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54 million tons per year - and save more than $5.5 billion in energy costs.

Computer and computer component manufacturers who support the initiative are committed to building energy-efficient products that meet or surpass the EPA's Energy Star guidelines.

Businesses must also commit to requiring high efficiency systems for the majority of their corporate desktop PCs and volume server purchases, and to deploy and use power management tools on desktop PCs.

To find out more, including how individual consumers can get involved, via the link below to the official site.