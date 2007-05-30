Google gets into internet security

After Google launched a new blog that focused on online security, as we reported last week, our eyes were firmly on the search engine super-power to see if they were going to launch some form of antivirus software.

It seems our instincts weren't far wrong as the news comes in today that the Google has bought GreenBorder Technologies Inc.

GreenBorder, a California based start-up that was launched in 2001, provides security software in the guise of "virtual sandboxes" which allow users to browse the internet from virtual machines that disappear at the end of each session, meaning that viruses, spyware and other malicious internet nasties disappear with them and are kept separate from your hardware.

Google has not commented on how they see GreenBorder's expertise fitting into their current web offerings and financial and contractual details of the deal were not disclosed either.