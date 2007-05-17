  1. Home
Experience the experiments with Google Labs

|

As well as announcing changes to its search processes, Google also announced today a new experimental version of its popular search service called Google Experimental, available on Google Labs.

This new test site provides ordinary web-users with the opportunity to try out some of the latest search experiments and innovations and provide Google with feedback.

The experiments are bonkers affairs - one of the first experiments to be featured on the site enables users to view their search results on a map or timeline.

For instance, when someone searches for "Albert Einstein" on Google Experimental, they can choose to view the search results on a map that shows locations mentioned within web pages about Albert Einstein or on a timeline that illustrates the history of Albert Einstein's life. We love it!

More information on Google Experimental search is available at Google Labs via the link below.

