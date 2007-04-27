  Developments for Google Desktop 5

Google has launched its Desktop 5 application with a few changes that includes adding its first venture into Hindi.

The key difference for the tool is the redesign to improve the look and feel of the sidebar and its security. Also new, are for search results and warnings for suspicious websites, whether you're clicking on links from documents, IMs, websites, plus it speaks 29 different languages.

The Google Desktop 5 is a desktop search application that provides full text search over your email, files, music, photos, chats, Gmail, and web pages that you've viewed.

Google claims to make searching your computer much easier, so rather than list items in the results pane it offers the user to "preview" the document without having to open an entire application. Quite good if you don't organise any files on your computer.

Furthermore, Google has worked to improve security and protect your computer. Any site you may wish to use is scanned by the search engine to check and provide a warning if the website is trying to steal your personal information or install malicious software on your computer.