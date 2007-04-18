  Google adds online presentations

Google has made another acquisition and this time the world-renowned search engine plans to expand its online documentation services.

Google is moving into nearly every online territory it possibly can, and putting up a further gauntlet to Microsoft Office.

As a new addition to the Google Docs and Spreedsheets family, users will be able to access and share presentations online in real-time. Due out later this summer, Tonic Systems technology supports presentation creation and document conversion.

Working with Google it will allow anyone to collaborate, share, edit and create documents online at the same time.

The service also aims to include text extraction for indexing documents, presentation creation capabilities and document conversion tools.

Google has also hinted at photo sharing technologies, we will keep you updated.