  Google goes social networking with MyMaps

Google has added a new feature to its online Google Maps service that allows users to share personalised and annotated maps with others.

Seen as the social networking of the map world, users will now be able to mark favourite places on maps, draw lines and shapes to highlight paths and areas as well as add text, photos, and videos and then publish the maps for all to see.

Google has kicked off the service with a number of pre made maps for people to get the idea of how the new service works including a map following Route 66 in the US. Along the route users can click on images, videos and interviews.

The service, which goes live today, is expected to be jumped on by ramblers looking to set out walks, and wedding parties keen to give directions of how to get to the service.