Google and NASA to team up for Google moon
If you thought Google Earth made use of some amazing technology, wait until Google adds NASA to the mix.
NASA and the web search company have announced plans to develop software that makes it easier for you to view details of Mars and the moon similar to the way you can the Earth.
The deal is called the Space Act Agreement, and is the first in a series of collaborations between the two, according to Reuters.
They plan to make it easier for people to view and use NASA’s space exploration work, which is not easily accessible online at the moment.
The plan eventually calls for 3D maps of the moon and Mars, real-time tracking of the Space Station and space shuttle, and real-time weather forecasting.
This is not the first time that NASA and Google have teamed up. Last year, Google agreed to develop up to 1 million square feet of land inside NASA’s research facility in Silicon Valley.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments