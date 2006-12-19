Google and NASA to team up for Google moon

If you thought Google Earth made use of some amazing technology, wait until Google adds NASA to the mix.

NASA and the web search company have announced plans to develop software that makes it easier for you to view details of Mars and the moon similar to the way you can the Earth.

The deal is called the Space Act Agreement, and is the first in a series of collaborations between the two, according to Reuters.

They plan to make it easier for people to view and use NASA’s space exploration work, which is not easily accessible online at the moment.

The plan eventually calls for 3D maps of the moon and Mars, real-time tracking of the Space Station and space shuttle, and real-time weather forecasting.

This is not the first time that NASA and Google have teamed up. Last year, Google agreed to develop up to 1 million square feet of land inside NASA’s research facility in Silicon Valley.