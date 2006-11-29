  1. Home
Google Answers closes doors for business

  Google Answers closes doors for business
Google is shutting down Google Answers, which was one of the first of its Labs projects ever unveiled.

Later in the week, no new questions will be accepted in Google Answers, although questions posted over the last 4 and a half years will still be available for browsing.

In the Google Blog, Andrew Fikes and Lexi Baugher write that the project was based on an idea from Larry Page, and was then turned into a reality by a four person team, with the goal of responding to requests and finding out what questions were on people's minds.

Over 800 people participated in answering enquires on Google Answers. Over the years, people wanted to know how many tyrannosaurs are in a gallon of gasoline, why flies survive a microwaving, and why you shouldn't drink water emitted by your air conditioner.

Questions are posted with a certain sum, sometimes as little as $2.50, offered to the person who answers it successfully. The person who makes the enquiry can also offer a tip to the researcher who answers a question well.

