  Google signs $900 advertising deal with MySpace

Google has signed a $900 deal with MySpace that will see the search engine power the social networking sites search needs.

The deal, which was announced today between Google and Fox Interactive Media, the web arm of Rupert Murdoch's News International, will see Google be the exclusive search and keyword targeted advertising sales provider for Fox Interactive Media's growing network of web properties including MySpace.com.

The agreement calls for Google to power web, vertical and site specific search for MySpace.com and the majority of Fox Interactive Media properties. Google will be the exclusive provider of text-based advertising and keyword targeted ads through its AdSense program, for inventory on Fox Interactive Media's network. Google will also have a right of first refusal on display advertising sold through third parties on Fox Interactive Media's network.

The integration of Google's services including consistent search navigation across Fox Interactive Media's network of properties is slated to begin in the fourth quarter 2006.

Under the terms of the agreement, Google will be obligated to make guaranteed minimum revenue share payments to Fox Interactive Media of $900 million based on Fox achieving certain traffic and other commitments.

These guaranteed minimum revenue share payments are expected to be made over the period beginning in the first quarter of 2007 and ending in the second quarter of 2010.

"Our partnership with Google underscores News Corp's continued evolution to become a powerful force in the digital media marketplace", said Peter Chernin, President and Chief Operating Officer of News Corporation.

In addition to MySpace.com, Fox Interactive Media properties that will benefit from the Google integration include IGN, Scout.com, rottentomatoes.com, AskMen.com, Gamespy.com, Gamespyarcade.com, Fileplanet.com, Direct2drive.com, Teamxbox.com, 3dgamers.com, Gamestat.com, Cheatscodesguides.com and Gamermetrics.com.