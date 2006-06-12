Google Browser Sync adds powerful tools to Firefox

In the midst of all the furor over its new Spreadsheet tool, Google has released an extension for Firefox called Google Browser Sync.

This simple but useful tool allows Firefox users to save bookmarks, passwords, and current tabs in a central Google location, so that they can be accessed from any computer.

This means that you can find and share all your information from your office computer to your home computer to whatever PC you're using when you're on the go.

Some analysts fear the centralisation of such information, worried that Google has far too much access to personal data, but most users will simply appreciate the convenience of the service.

Google Browser Sync also holds on to your persistent cookies and saved passwords, but all of the settings can be personalised so that you can choose, for example, not to have your passwords saved.