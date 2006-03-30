  Google to sell a further 5.3 million shares

Got a spare $2,093,394,000 to hand? Thought so. Well rather than blowing it on the biggest beer fest you could ever possibly imagine, you can use it to buy the 5.3million new shares that are to be issued by Google.

Google announced today that it intends to issue 5,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. This offering will partially meet the anticipated needs of index funds to purchase Google Class A common stock when Google is added to the S&P 500 Index at the close of trading on March 31, 2006.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures, and possible acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies or other assets. Goldman, Sachs & Co. will act as the sole underwriter for the offering.

This offering of the shares of Class A common stock may be made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained from the offices of Goldman, Sachs & Co., Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004. Tel: +1 (212) 902-1000.

Good luck.