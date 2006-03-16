Google voted favourite online brand in new survey

Consumers have voted Google as their favourite online brand and the bbc.co.uk as the most trusted online brand in a new survey to discover which sites are the Superbrands of the net.

Research commissioned by the global independent authority on branding, Superbrands, with online research company YouGov found a 89% of those questioned went online everyday with big name internet brands are cleaning up as nearly 70% of consumers looking to purchase a good quality product or service will only buy from a website with a recognised brand name/reputation.

Consumers voted the Logo as the most important feature when recognising online brands while the least influential factor was celebrities' opinions or use of websites.

Unsurprisingly online shopping was voted the number one leisure activity: eBay.co.uk is consumers' top choice of where to head with "a spare hour online" or with £100 to spend.

The top ten online brands as voted for by consumers

Favourite online brand

1 Google

2 bbc.co.uk

3 eBay.co.uk

4 Streetmap

5 Friends Reunited

5 Nectar

5 tiscali

5 Times Online

5 TOPSHOP

5 Yell.com

Most trusted online brand

1 bbc.co.uk

2 Google

3 eBay.co.uk

4 Streetmap

5 Yell.com

6 Friends Reunited

7 Times Online

8 Nectar

9 Auto Trader

10 UpMyStreet

Most reliable websites

1 bbc.co.uk

1 Google

2 eBay.co.uk

3 Yell.com

4 Streetmap

5 Times Online

6 Friends Reunited

7 Nectar

8 Auto Trader

9 ThompsonLocal.com

Websites visited with a spare hour online

1 eBay.co.uk

2 bbc.co.uk

3 Google

4 Friends Reunited

5 Times Online

6 Auto Trader

6 Firebox

6 MyTravel.com

6 Primelocation.com

6 Teletextholidays.co.uk

6 TOPSHOP

Websites visited with £100 to spend

1 eBay.co.uk

2 TOPSHOP

3 River Island

4 Firebox

5 bbc.co.uk

5 Betfair

5 Boys Stuff

5 Crocus

5 Google

5 MyTravel.com

5 Littlewoods even more