  Google News becomes official

Google has confirmed that its News service has come out of beta and is here to stay.

A posting on its official blog simply said: “We're taking Google News out of beta!”

The site which has been in beta status for over almost 4 years organises selected news sources (including Pocket-lint stories) by clustering them into related groups.

The company now offers 22 regional editions in 10 languages.

Following feedback from users and editors the company found that “links to news stories rather than blog comments and greater personalisation”.

With that in mind, the company has added a Personalized Search feature which will view and manage your history of news searches and the articles you've read and then offer you suggestions based on the previous stories you've chosen.

The company has also added a section to show you the most popular stories in the Google News edition you are viewing (e.g., US).