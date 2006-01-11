  Google launches Google Earth for Mac

Google, not one to really support the Mac community has launched Google Earth for 10.4 today.

The 12.5Mb download works in an identical way to the PC version and allows Apple Mac users to view satellite images of the earth from their desktop.

Making the announcement on its Blog, Chikai Ohazama of the Google Earth Team said:

“We feel like proud parents around here. Our eldest, Google Earth for the PC, is officially leaving beta status today, and we couldn't be more pleased. For those of you who downloaded early, upgrade to the latest and discover Google Earth all over again”.

“And we have a brand new member of the family - Google Earth for Macintosh. We're happy to finally have some good news for the, ahem, vocal Mac enthusiasts we've been hearing from. Let's just say that we have gotten more than a few 'requests' for a Mac version of Google Earth. They've gone something like this:

1) "When is it coming out? Your website says that you are working on it"

2) "You know, Mac users are very heavy graphics/mapping/visualization/design/ architecture/education/real estate/geocaching/social-geo-video-networking fans who would certainly use Google Earth a lot"

3) "So when is it coming out?"

We heard you loud and clear. The Mac version runs on OS X 10.4 and up. Happy travels throughout Google Earth, whether you're on a Mac or a PC”.

The software can be downloaded for free from Google at