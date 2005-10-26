Google testing classifieds system called Google Base

Google has confirmed it is testing a new service called Google Base, which could compete directly against Yellow Pages or localised classified advertising sites like Exchange and Mart or Loot in the UK.

The service, called Google Base was up for a short time before it was taken down. Some bloggers, however, managed to capture a screenshot (see images).

Judging by the information surfacing so far, items in the database can include anything from a selling or a "listing of your used car for sale".

"GoogleBase is Google's database into which you can add all types of content. We'll host your content and make it searchable online for free."

Items users can include are:

"Description of your party planning service, Articles on current events from your website, Listing of your used car for sale, and Database of protein structure".

There is also a tie-in mentioned to Google's comparison shopping site Froogle, and Google Local, the combination Google mapping and localized search results.

"You can describe any item you post with attributes which will help people find it when they search Google Base. In fact based on the relevance of your items, they may be also be included in the main Google search index and other Google products like Froggle and Google Local”.

The move would mean that Google would be able to challenge services like Yellow Pages for company listings and using the localised capabilities of the service means that users would be able to target other users in the local area rather than a global marketplace.