Google and Sun to join forces in secret project to be announced tonight
Google and Sun are holding a joint press release today (10:30 PT, 13:30 ET, and 18:30 BST) in what industry pundits believe could be to announce a number of ventures from a office suite, to operating system to merely buying some server space for its Wi-fi experiment in the US.
The big rumour is that the company will be collaborating to distribute Sun's Star Office - the company's version of OpenOffice now in its ninth version, or a variant of it labelled as the Google office suite to go up against Microsoft and its core business.
Other speculations to be announced at tonight's conference could be that Google has gone one stage further and be launching its own operating system based on Sun's Solaris or Java or users to download again for free.
The third and not very exciting one is that the company is merely announcing a collaboration to buy servers on the cheap for its Wi-fi experiment in San Francisco.
According Sun's website:
Scott McNealy, Sun Microsystems Chairman and CEO and Dr. Eric Schmidt, Google Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO will be discussing a new collaborative effort between the two companies.
We will keep you posted.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments