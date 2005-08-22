Google updates Desktop Search
Google has released the second update to its desktop search tool for the PC as the company hopes to strengthen its domination in the desktop search arena.
The internet search engine company promises greater integration with its online web mail application GMail, Microsoft's Outlook as well as providing news headlines, Web clips — data from RSS feeds — photo archiving and information from other data sources such as a stock ticker, weather reports and the latest movies.
The application also features a sidebar that shows at a glance the range of features that Google now offers as well as allowing users the ability to search for and retrieve information from their desktop using a range of plug-ins including one that integrates with Apple's iTunes.
The new application also includes a search facility called Quick Find that works in an almost identical way to Apple's Spotlight, by guessing what you are looking for before you've finished typing.
The application is free to download from Google's website.
