Google pauses on print

Google has put on hold its proposed plans of offering copyrighted book material as part of its Print project.

The move, is thought to be because it has antagonised libraries and rights holders by opting them into its program.

Concerns have also been expressed about libraries compromising their public interest by giving control to Google, a private for-profit corporation.

Google intends to make full text searches of the books available to users for free, but won't share revenue earned by adverts displayed on those pages with the rights holders.

Sources in the industry believe the project could become very lucrative for the search engine company. Google would hope to earn cash via purchase links and contextual text advertisements on the pages.

Earlier this year Google called a halt in Europe after strong opposition from rights holders and the EU. Google said it would pause scanning books in the US for the time being until a compromise could be worked out.