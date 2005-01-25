Google launches video search service

Google has today launched a new

service within its Google Labs area on its website in the US. Currently in beta, the service according to Google is to:

“organize the world's information, and that includes the thousands of programs that play on our TVs every day.”

Google Video will enable you to search a growing archive of televised content - everything from sports to dinosaur documentaries to news shows.

Users will be able to search all the programs in the archive for relevant results. Once found users will be able to click on a program title and look through short snippets of the text along with still images from the show.

Google is currently only indexing a limited number of US channels (ABC, KRON, PBS, C-SPAN, KQED, NBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN2) and only dates back to last month.

Yahoo launched a similar service at the end of last year.